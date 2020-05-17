|
Betty Shreve McElhatten, 89, former Union City and Meadville resident, nurse, author, artist, devoted mother & grandmother, died peacefully in her home on April 1, 2020, in San Diego.
Betty was born in 1930 and she graduated Union City High School in 1948. Betty attended Meadville City Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1951 as a Registered Nurse. Betty married in 1953 to Nelson McElhatten of Meadville, who took a job with IBM that took them to many far flung posts including Poughkeepsie, Pittsburgh, San Jose and the New York City suburb of Armonk, N.Y., where they lived for thirteen years. Then, Betty and family moved to Paris in 1973 which served as a base for their seven years in Europe. In 1979, Betty & Nelson moved to Stamford, Conn. where they enjoyed life on Long Island Sound. In 1987, they moved to San Diego and during this time, Betty authored and published two books and she was also active with the Arts Forum at the Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church, PEO, and many other literary functions.
Betty is survived by her eldest son Mark of New York City, and son David, his wife Francesca, and their two sons, Dylan and Finn, all of whom reside in Marina del Rey, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Earl M. Shreve Family Fund c/o Union City Community Foundation, P.O. Box 512, Union City, PA 16438 or online at www.unioncitycf.org/donors/give-today.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020