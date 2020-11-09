Betty Stone Fisher, 96, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, November 7th, at LECOM Senior Living Center. She was born in Oil City, Pa., on September 15, 1924, the daughter of the late Raymond and Hazel Stone.
On August 4, 1944 she married her husband, Chuck.
Betty worked as a window decorator at the G.C. Murphy store on State St. and always had a knack for decorating ever since. She always dressed with elegance, style and matching accessories. She loved jewelry and certainly bling.
She loved shoes and sold them for many, many years working at several stores starting at Richard's in downtown Erie. Betty went on to work at Trask's and Carlisle's in the Liberty Plaza.
Betty came to know many people through retail and they would ask for her when buying their shoes. She would do anything for you. Anyone visiting her wouldn't leave empty handed. She always wanted to give you something, like candy, fruit, or even a dessert she saved for you. And you'd have to be a little careful as to what you would say is nice as she would quickly reply with "Well, you can have that, take it home with you." Betty was a very social person and always had a compliment to make whomever she was talking to feel special.
Betty was employed with the Saga Club for 24 years, retiring in 1998. She was a was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, a lifetime member of the Zukor Club, a member of Gridley Chapter #324, Order of the Eastern Star, the Grotoettes for 28 years and enjoyed performing in the Grotoettes Kitchen Band. She enjoyed bowling, cards, golfing and later in life bingo. Bus trips, organized by her friend Eleanor Johnson, were always looked forward to. She especially loved taking fishing vacations to Camp Grassy Narrows in Quebec, Canada. Betty and Chuck enjoyed the years they were snowbirds in Bradenton, Florida as well as the times spent together on vacations to parks and Disney World with their daughter, son-in-law and grandson, and especially a trip together to Phoenix, Ariz. and the Grand Canyon for their 60th Wedding Anniversary.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Charles W. Fisher on March 23, 2019.
She is survived by one daughter, Diane Fisher Bestvina (Bob) of Waterford; one sister, Lillian Bromley (Clyde "Bud") of Cape Coral, Fla.; two brothers, Richard "Bud" Stone (Jackie) and Kenneth Stone (Mary Ann), of Oil City, Pa.; one grandson, Brian Bestvina (Jennifer), of whom she was so very, very proud; two step-grandchildren, Timothy and Lacey of Erie; a nephew, Ray; and nieces, Bonnie, Polly, Peggy Sue and Patti.
Betty and her daughter meant the world to each other and knew how blessed they were to be together for so many years creating a lifetime of memories.
Family and friends may call at Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home, 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday, from 2 until 5 p.m., and may attend the Funeral Service on Wednesday, at 11 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 2216 Peach St. Masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Flower Fund, 2216 Peach St., Erie, PA 16502, or to the Erie Zoo, 423 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
.