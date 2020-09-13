BettyAnn (Findlay) Liocano, age 78, of Hudson, Fla. and formerly of Erie and Fairview, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Bayonet Point Regional Hospital in Bayonet, Fla.
She was born in Erie on August 6, 1942 to the late Samuel and Ethel (Steele) Findlay.
BettyAnn enjoyed boating, ceramics, and crafts, but especially loved classic cars and cruise-ins. She was an active member of the American Cruisers in Erie. She had previously worked at Super Duper, Serafini's and Damore's in Erie, as well as 1st Choice Realty and Leverocks, both in New Port Richey, Fla. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1961 and also attended Erie Business School.
In addition to her parents, BettyAnn is preceded in death by her sisters, Kathy Candia and Jacquelin Krenz.
BettyAnn is lovingly remembered by her husband of 44 years, Arthur Liocano of Hudson, Fla., sons James McClelland (Kathy) of Erie and William McClelland (Darlene Axtel) of Sandy Lake, Pa., stepdaughter Tammy Ferretti of Manchester, N.H., niece Heather Shiley of Cibolo, Texas, and sisters-in-law Dolores Owens of Erie, Joan Chase of Corry, and Margaret Edmonds (Robert) of Erie. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Aubrey McCelland of Erie, Tiffany Batista (Anthony) of Erie, Samantha McClelland of Erie, Krystie Ferretti of Manchester, N.Y., Anna Dombrowski and William Dombrowski of Blossvale, N.Y., as well as several nieces and nephews.
Following all current CDC guidelines, visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at ReaLife Assembly of God, 3902 W. 38th Street, Erie, from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m. Family and friends may attend the service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be made to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com
