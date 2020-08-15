Bettylou Perkins, 62, of Erie, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Sarah Reed Senior Living in Erie.
She was born November 9, 1957, in Corry, a daughter of Marvin L. and Vivian King Perkins. Sr.
She was a 1975 graduate of Conneaut Lake High School, a 1979 graduate of Villa Maria College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, and she later earned her Master of Science degree in Nursing Education.
She worked for 36 years at UPMC Hamot in Erie as a Registered Nurse in Labor and Delivery starting in June 1979 and retiring in January 2016. She loved her job and enjoyed being a part of multiple generations of births among many families. She also taught pre-natal classes for many years. She had also filled in as a teacher in the Erie area nursing programs and back when she was in college, she had worked at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
She was proud of the fact that she had attended a one room schoolhouse in Bear Lake, Pa. for grades 1-3 before the family moved to Conneaut Lake. She was strong in her Christian faith, a strong advocate for women's diagnostic testing and very active for several years with Erie County Relay For Life
and the Erie County Chapter of the American Cancer Society
.
She was a Mary Kay representative for 30 years, enjoyed bowling (the Mixed Rollers), crafts, such as photography, ceramics and pottery, and especially her cats.
She is survived by a brother, Marvin L. (Chip) Perkins, Jr. and his wife Jody of Jamestown, N.Y.; a sister, Lauralee Watlock and her husband (Mark) of Charlottesville, a.; two nephews, Jacob Perkins and Lucas Raak; and a niece, Alexandra Perkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 16th from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, Inc., 12422 Conneaut Lake Road, Conneaut Lake, Pa.
The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2115 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidcolemanfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.