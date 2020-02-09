|
Beverly A. Hampson Carolla, age 78, resident of Brevillier Village, Harborcreek Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Ball Pavilion, following an extended illness.
She was born in Pittsburgh on November 23, 1941, daughter of the late James and Elsie (Steele) Hampson.
Bev was previously employed as a cook at Bethlehem Haven Homeless Women's Shelter as well as at the YMCA in Pittsburgh. During her years as a resident of the Conrad House at Brevillier Village, she served as a volunteer in various capacities and enjoyed the many friendships she established with her fellow residents. Bev enjoyed cooking, baking, embroidery, doing word-search puzzles and was an avid reader. Most of all, she enjoyed caring for her family and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Clarence M. Carolla; three brothers and one sister.
Survivors include her two children, Heather Flanegan (Shane) of Avella, Pa. and Nicole Heenan (Paul Shields, D.O.) of Erie; two sisters; four grandchildren: Dawn Pastorius, Sean Flanegan, Nico and Gino Heenan; dear family friends, Clark and Kim Johnson and many nieces and nephews.
Bev's family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Brevillier Village for their loving and compassionate care; most especially Vicky, Didi and Jackie.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the St. Barnabas Chapel of Brevillier Village on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service to be conducted there at 11 a.m. by Deacon Chuck Adamczyk. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Josephat Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511. The family has entrusted the care of funeral arrangements to Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020