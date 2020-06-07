Beverly A. (Balliett) Rosswog
Beverly A. Rosswog, age 80, of Erie, Pa. and St. James City, Fla., passed away on June 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Beverly, the daughter of Edward H. and Madeline (Rogers) Balliett, who preceded her in death; was also preceded by her husband, Raymond R. and son, James G. Rosswog.

Beverly attended St. Andrews School, Villa Maria Academy, St. Vincent School of Nursing and graduated from La Roche College in Pittsburgh as an Adult and Emergency Nurse Practitioner. She worked at St. Vincent Hospital, Harborcreek Youth Services and Lee Memorial Hospital in Florida. She attended the First Spiritual Church in Waterford, became certified in healing, mediumship, and was ordained a Reverend in 2012.

She was involved in her children's activities: room mother, den mother, and was on several boards. She volunteered at the Erie Playhouse, Erie Philharmonic, Florida Repertory Theatre, Cultural Park Theatre of Cape Coral, Foulds Theatre of Fort Myers, Ladies of the Elks in Florida, and the Episcopal Women's Club. She belonged to the Erie Maennerchoir Auxiliary. Beverly loved to play bocce in Florida and Erie. She met with her classmates from the Villa and St. Vincent in Erie monthly when able.

Beverly is survived by her two sons, Dr. Robert Rosswog and wife Suzanne and sons, Robert, Ryan and Greyson of Pittsburgh, Dr. David Rosswog and Kathleen Sinnott-Wiest of Erie, grandson, Christopher M. Rosswog and fiancé, Clemmie Norman of Richmond, Va., and granddaughter, Ashley N. Rosswog and fiancé, Michael Chiaramonte of Erie. She is further survived by her brother, Edward F. Balliett, a sister-in-law and husband, Jean and Bill Witkowski, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services, with burial in Mt. Olives Cemetery, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie Philharmonic, 609 Walnut St., Erie, PA 16502.

Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
