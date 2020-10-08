Beverly Ann Henning Solvedt, age 87, of Fairview, passed away peacefully, at her home, on October the 5, 2020.
She was born in Olean, N.Y., on June 1, 1933, the daughter of the late John and Geraldine Feidler Henning.
She was a 1951 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. Bev was a long time member of Fairview Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Solvedt; her siblings, Kenneth I. Henning and Jacqueline Lehr; and granddaughter, Jennifer Wurst.
Bev is survived by her daughter, Kimberly D. Faulkner, and her husband Lee, of Erie; and two sons, Thomas J. Solvedt, of Fairview and Terrence J. Solvedt and his wife Stephanie, of Fort Myers, Fla.. She is further survived by six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, on Friday, October 9th from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m., with Rev Emily Zeig Lindsey officiating, followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505, or City Mission, 1023 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.