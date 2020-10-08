1/1
Beverly Ann Henning Solvedt
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Henning Solvedt, age 87, of Fairview, passed away peacefully, at her home, on October the 5, 2020.

She was born in Olean, N.Y., on June 1, 1933, the daughter of the late John and Geraldine Feidler Henning.

She was a 1951 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. Bev was a long time member of Fairview Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Solvedt; her siblings, Kenneth I. Henning and Jacqueline Lehr; and granddaughter, Jennifer Wurst.

Bev is survived by her daughter, Kimberly D. Faulkner, and her husband Lee, of Erie; and two sons, Thomas J. Solvedt, of Fairview and Terrence J. Solvedt and his wife Stephanie, of Fort Myers, Fla.. She is further survived by six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, on Friday, October 9th from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m., with Rev Emily Zeig Lindsey officiating, followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505, or City Mission, 1023 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Girard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss....Bev was a good friend back in the Zem Zem motor corp days.....lots of travel together with our husbands...She was a true Lady.....prayers for all RIP Bev
Lynn W Richardson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved