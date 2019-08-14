|
Beverly Ann (Golombiewski) Tomasik, age 73, of Millcreek, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on March 8, 1946, the daughter of the late Edward and Irene (Korchak) Golombiewski.
Bev graduated from East High School, class of 1964, and worked in various retail operations and then for 20 years with Horne's Department store as their credit manager, retiring in 1994. She married Jack Tomasik over fifty years ago in November 1968. With Jack, she raised their children and throughout all her life loved being with her family, spending great amounts of time with her grandchildren, going on outings of all different sorts, loved vacation traveling and going on cruises with Jack and her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Don Leonardi.
She is survived by her husband Jack, daughter Heather Lipiec and her significant other John Touris, son Marc Tomasik and his significant other Leah Bardo, along with grandchildren Kaitlyn Lipiec, Richard Lipiec and Dalton Sissem. Bev is further survived by sister Shirley Eck of Florida, sister-in-law Barbara Leonardi of South Carolina, and nieces Christine Fill of Erie, Jill Myers and husband Justin of Texas and Gregory Eck of Erie.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Thursday, August 15th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.). Prayers will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the Burton Westlake Chapel, followed by funeral mass at St. Julia Catholic Church 638 Roslyn Ave., Erie, PA 16505, at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the UPMC Hamot Emergency Department for the care they gave to Beverly.
