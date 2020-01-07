Home

Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Springfield Cemetery
Beverly English-Heidler


1929 - 2020
Beverly English-Heidler Obituary
Beverly English-Heidler, 90, of Girard, died, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

She was born August 3, 1929 in Erie, a daughter of the late John and Adelaide (Benton) Ritchie.

Beverly graduated from Fairview High School. Following high school she worked at various manufacturing facilities in the area and had most recently been employed at Marx Toy's in Girard as an Assembler, retiring from there.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald B. English; her second husband, Donald K. Heidler; a daughter, Tammy Mortellaro; two brothers, James and Dan Ritchie and a granddaughter, Kylee Wodarski.

She will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her daughter, Linda S. (Dave) McDonald of Cranesville; her grandchildren, Tiffany Fiolek (Jeff), Greg Summerson (Mariah), Tim Robison (Holly), Kari Mehok (Eric), and Matt Wodarski; son-in-law, Alan Mortellaro of Girard; step grandson, Cole Mortellaro (Theresa); her great-grandchildren, Kyle Wodarski, Justin Upperman, Makayla Upperman, Alexis Fiolek, EmmaLee Fiolek, Mia Summerson and George Summerson; step great-grandchildren, Amelia and Eva Mortellaro; her lifetime friend, Max Elwinger; also several nieces and nephews.

According to Beverly's wishes, there will be no calling hours observed.

Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday at Springfield Cemetery at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends Forever at Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 W. Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417 or to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to the s Foundation, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Inc., Girard.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 7, 2020
