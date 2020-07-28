1/1
Beverly Gail (Wilson Bearce) Brooks
1942 - 2020
Beverly Gail (Wilson Bearce) Brooks, 77, of Belleview, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home. She succumbed to her second battle of cancer.

She was born August 1, 1942 to the late Waldo Blaine Wilson and the late Lois Myrtle (Yarrington) Wilson, in Erie, Pa.

Beverly attended Fort Leboeuf High School. She earned a degree from Edinboro University. She was a Headstart teacher for many years. She loved to embroider, do cross word puzzles and was an avid collector of elephants. She had a welcoming soul, had a joy for life and people, and was very generous and giving. She enjoyed being a secretary for her family reunion (Wilson/Yarrington Reunion) and dearly loved family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved her lady friends there.

Beverly is survived by her children: Peggy (Brian) Stull, of Waterford, Pa.; Rusty Bearce, of Belleview, Fla.; Gail (Jerry) Marshall, of Vandalia, Ohio; Chris Bearce, of Belleveiw, Fla.; Thomas (Michele) Bearce, of Belleview, Fla., Bill (Denise) Brooks, of Corry, Pa. Siblings: Gary Wilson, of Venango, Pa.; Sharon (Rick) Paulson, of Bemis Pt., N.Y.; Deena (and late Tom) Smith, of Erie, Pa.; Roberta (Harold) Root, of Erie, Pa.; and Debbie (Wes) Stull of Waterford, Pa.

In addition to her parents Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Bill Brooks; a brother, David Michael Wilson; a son, Charles Blaine Bearce; a daughter, Kathy Johnson, a granddaughter, Denise Marie Bearce.

She had 31 grandchildren and 57 great- grandchildren.

A celebration of life gathering will be held August 1, 2020 in Belleview, Florida at 3 p.m., at 10310 SE 125th Street.

Neptune Society is handling the cremation.

Thank you in advance. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Breast Cancer Society or your local Hospice.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
