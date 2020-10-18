Beverly Grab Rosenbaum, age 87, of Erie passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Sarah Reed Senior Living Center. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 30, 1932 to the late Ellen and Joseph Finerty.
Beverly was a 1950 graduate of Carrick High School, Pittsburgh, Pa., and moved to Erie where she raised her six children. She embraced her new hometown and was active in her parishes of Our Lady of Peace and later St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, volunteering as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Jude. She represented Erie in the 1967 Mrs. Pennsylvania State Finals of the Mrs. America Pageant. A modeling career followed at Sugar 'n Spice Clothing, coordinating fashion shows at the Colony Restaurant. She was also featured in the Boston Store Catalog. Beverly was active in the Erie Playhouse Wing & Erie Philharmonic as an usher. She volunteered with various other charities, including the Catholic Diocese Mom to Moms support group and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. She was a Pittsburgh Steelers season ticket holder since the 1980's. Beverly was a dedicated homemaker and caregiver who treasured the times spent with family and friends. She loved parties (always the last one to leave) and was always the one to remember birthdays, anniversaries and special events with a card.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Harry A. Grab, Jr. (1998) and William Rosenbaum (2005). She was also preceded by a son, Steven L. Grab and a brother, Joseph Finerty.
Beverly is survived by five children, Harry A. Grab III, Michael J. Grab (Becky), David F. Grab (Terry), all of Erie, Suzan Ellen Grab (Melinda) of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Kimberly Ann Grab (Cathy) of Pensacolala, Fla. She is further survived by eight grandchildren; Sarah Skelton (Steve), Patrick Grab (Emily), Alexandra Sousa (Carly), Brian Grab (Amanda), Mike Grab, Jessica Schmidt, Henry Grab, Amanda Grab, 11 great-grandchildren, and beloved sister, Ellen Bauernfeind of New Stanton, Pa.
Friends may call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Further visitation will be Tuesday at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 2801 W. Sixth St., from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Private burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
All CDC Guidelines requiring face masks and social distancing will be in effect. To view the Funeral Mass online please logon to http://www.stjudeapos.org
at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's the Apostle Catholic Church, 2801 W. Sixth St., Erie, PA. 16505; the Erie City Mission, 1017 French St., Erie, PA. 16501, or the Gannon University Harry Grab Memorial Endowed Scholarship, 109 University Square, Erie, PA. 16541.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.