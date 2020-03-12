|
Beverly Jean Eirich Boyd, age 85, died at Pleasant Ridge Manor, on Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was born in Johnstown, Pa., on December 21, 1934, the daughter of the late Verna A. (Shope) and Charles B. Eirich.
She graduated from Strong Vincent High School and Hamot Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. Beverly was a member of Summit United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards.
Beverly was a Registered Nurse and worked at Hamot Hospital, Millcreek Community Hospital, the VNA, St. Mary's West, and retired in 1999 from Fairview Manor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Claire Eva Shope and Levi Effany Eirich; granddaughter Elizabeth Boyd; and two brothers, Charles Eirich and Jerry Eirich.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Earl W. "Bill" Boyd; and children, Lori A. McKinley and husband Jeff, Terry W. Boyd and wife Melody, and Wendy Fugate. She is further survived by grandchildren, Christina Boyd and Shannon Onderko and her husband Nathan; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Rose Onderko; and several nieces and nephews.
A special "thank you" is extended to all the caring, loving and compassionate Unit H staff and nurses at Pleasant Ridge. The support and guidance to our beloved wife and mother and our entire family is greatly appreciated.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, March 14th at 1:00 p.m. at Summit United Methodist Church, 1510 Townhall Road West, Erie, PA 16509, with Pastor Tom Hoeke officiating. Private inurnment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Friends, 8300 West Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16417.
