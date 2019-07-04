|
Beverly June (Schauerman) Pearce, of West Palm Beach, Florida, went to be with our Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after an extended illness. She was surrounded by family members at the time of her passing.
Beverly was born in Erie, Pa. on January 23, 1942.
She was the beloved daughter of the late Charles Philip Schauerman and the late Arvilla Mae (Zuck) Schauerman, and also stepdaughter of the late Harold P. Smith—all of Erie, Pa.
Beverly graduated from Academy High School in 1960, where she was very active in the school's choir. Beverly also sang in two separate Erie church choirs: Sacred Heart and Blessed Sacrament. Her passion for musical performance and vocals continued in a group called "The Younger Brothers" with her high school classmates, as well as "Academy on Parade." In 1960, Beverly was third runner-up in the Miss Erie Pageant, where she showcased her vocal talents. Following the pageant, Beverly was escorted by her older brother, William Schauerman, to a pageant-hosted dinner.
Beverly was employed as a bank teller by Security People's Bank of Erie until she left Erie in January 1970 with her late husband, Wayne Goodwill, for West Palm Beach, Florida, where she maintained residence until her death. In Florida, Beverly was very active in her son's pursuits in the Boy Scouts.
Beverly is remembered for her outgoing personality—always at her happiest when doing things with her friends and family. Throughout her life, Beverly maintained a constant friendship with one of her school classmates, Mary Jane.
Beverly is survived by her older brother, William Herbert Schauerman (wife Flora) of Loveland, Colo.; younger brother, Charles Joseph Schauerman (wife Shirley) of Knoxville, Tenn.; and younger sister, Arvilla Marie Miller (husband Kenneth) of New Enterprise, Pa. She is also survived by her daughter, Lisa Marie Newell (husband Danny) of Wellington, Fla.; son, Brian Howard Pearce and Rebecca Haraughty of Albuquerque, N.M.; and grandchildren, Austin and Danielle Newell of Wellington, Fla. Beverly is also survived by many nephews and nieces, and also many great-nephews and great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Mark W. Schauerman of Erie, Pa.
Beverly's final arrangements were performed by Edgley Cremation Services of West Palm Beach, Fla. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church of Erie, Pa. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to: Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Beverly's family greatly appreciates the loving care given by the staff of Trustbridge Hospice.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 4, 2019