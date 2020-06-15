Billy Swartfager, age 64, passed away suddenly at Memorial Regional on June 7, 2020. Billy lived in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., but was born and raised in Erie, Pa.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, William Swartfager and his brother, Johnny Swartfager.
He is survived by his mother, Rosella Fratarcangeli, his two sisters Rose and Peggy, and his three brothers Carl, Danny and Mark. He is further survived by his daughter Jennifer Pietrasiewicz, her husband Jesse, and gradchildren Justin, wife Larissa, Jenna, and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his Aunt Betty and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Billy attended Harborcreek High School, and worked at GE while in Erie. He worked for Rival Electric in Fort Lauderdale for 38 years.
We miss you, gone way too soon.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 15, 2020.