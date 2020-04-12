|
Blaine Gerald Momeyer, 91, passed away on April 2, 2020, at his home in Lawrence Park. He was born on August 12, 1928, in Erie, P., the son of Kenneth W. Momeyer and Marion Beigel Momeyer.
Blaine was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, where he served as an Elder and a Deacon. He was a member of Lawrence Lodge F&AM and the Scottish Rite. He was a past president of the Erie Jaycees, and served for 22 years on the Iroquois School Board. Blaine was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army in WWII and the Korean wars. He proudly served in the 82nd Airborne, joining at the age of 17. He owned and operated the Kenneth W. Momeyer Co. for many years. He also was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. Blaine enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, playing bridge, and most of all, spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Blaine was preceded in death by his wife Alice L. Momeyer and his two brothers Kenneth and Paul Momeyer.
Survivors include a daughter Sharon A. Hiegel and her husband Tom of Erie, Pa., and sons B. Douglas Momeyer and his wife Marta of Apex, N.C. and Mark S. Momeyer and his wife Karen of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lauren L. Sheehan and her husband Andrew of Chicago, Ill., Kristen W. Wieczorek and her husband Rob of Orland Park, Ill., Stephen G. Hiegel of Erie, Pa., Claire Momeyer of New York, N.Y., Dana Skeffington and her husband Jim, of Denver, Colo., Melinda Momeyer and her fiancé Maxim Klinar, Kayla, Marissa, and Nicholas Momeyer of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren Nellie and Blaine Wieczorek of Orland Park, Ill. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to current Covid-19 regulations, interment will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the future by the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street.
