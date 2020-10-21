Blaine M. Cosner, 59 of Lake City, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic, after a brief illness.
He was born September 1, 1961 in Erie, son to the late Richard C. and Jeannette (Hinkle) Cosner.
Blaine graduated from Girard High School in 1981. He then worked at Lake City Homes in construction for 32 years and more recently, was employed by General Aluminum Manufacturing Company in Conneaut, Ohio for the last five years.
He enjoyed riding his bike through West County, adored his pets, and especially liked dropping in and visiting with his friends.
Blaine was an active congregant of Keepville Bible Church, where he served on the board and aided as an usher for many years.
In addition to his parents, Blaine was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Cosner.
Blaine is survived by his loving wife, Dixie Cosner, whom he married in Titusville on May 19, 2001; as well as his brothers; Robert Cosner (Diane) of Lucinda, Pa. and John Cosner of Columbus, Ohio; his uncle, Donald Cosner (Peggy) of Kingsville, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, 309 Main St. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Byron Gurnee officiating. Burial will follow in Girard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Blaine M. Cosner Memorial Fund C/O Edder Funeral Home 309 Main Street East Girard, PA 16417 or donate online at edderfuneralhome.com
