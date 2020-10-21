1/1
Blaine M. Cosner
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blaine M. Cosner, 59 of Lake City, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic, after a brief illness.

He was born September 1, 1961 in Erie, son to the late Richard C. and Jeannette (Hinkle) Cosner.

Blaine graduated from Girard High School in 1981. He then worked at Lake City Homes in construction for 32 years and more recently, was employed by General Aluminum Manufacturing Company in Conneaut, Ohio for the last five years.

He enjoyed riding his bike through West County, adored his pets, and especially liked dropping in and visiting with his friends.

Blaine was an active congregant of Keepville Bible Church, where he served on the board and aided as an usher for many years.

In addition to his parents, Blaine was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Cosner.

Blaine is survived by his loving wife, Dixie Cosner, whom he married in Titusville on May 19, 2001; as well as his brothers; Robert Cosner (Diane) of Lucinda, Pa. and John Cosner of Columbus, Ohio; his uncle, Donald Cosner (Peggy) of Kingsville, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, 309 Main St. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Byron Gurnee officiating. Burial will follow in Girard Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Blaine M. Cosner Memorial Fund C/O Edder Funeral Home 309 Main Street East Girard, PA 16417 or donate online at edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Service
01:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved