Blair Alfred Walk II, 85 of Erie and originally of Tyrone, died Sunday November 8, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1934 in Hannah Furnace, Pa. the son of the late Gordon and Margaret (Clewell) Walk.
In 1958 he married Greta Lindquist who preceded him on April 7, 2003.
He is survived by one son: Gordon (Marti) Walk of Erie; one sister: Ruth Walk; four grandchildren: Sarah (Darryl) Hart, Margaret Richard, Wade and Jason Walk; four great-grandchildren: Zachery, Elijah, Christiana and Tytus. He was preceded in death by one daughter: Christine Walk; one son: Cary Walk; and five siblings: Beatrice Petchel, Wilda Pierce, and Gene, Jerry and Kenneth Walk.
Blair was a 1952 graduate of Tyrone High School. He was a self-employed barber and sole proprietor of his own shop. He was a member of the Tyrone Monogram Club, inducted into the Tyrone Wrestling Hall of Fame as well as the Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Blair enjoyed hunting and fishing and oftentimes traveled to do both.
An 11 a.m. funeral service for Blair Alfred Walk II will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Richard H. Searer Funeral Home, Inc. Friends will be received for visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. as well as on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service. Interment will be made at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Port Matilda.
The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Arrangements are under the care of the Richard H. Searer Funeral Home, Inc.
