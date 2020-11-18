Blair Edward Crosby, age 93, of Harborcreek, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Indian Head, Pa. on September 20, 1927, son of the late Roy and Olive Crosby.
Blair attended Academy High School and was a WWII veteran. He was employed as an electrician at Interlake Iron for 20 years and then at Autoclave Engineers, retiring in 1988 after 20 years of service at Autoclave.
Blair was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church. He volunteered at the Ella Cochran Food Pantry for 20 years, Habitat for Humanity, Friendship Ministries, and St. Mary's Home of Erie.
Blair is survived by one son, David Crosby (Renee) of West Virginia; three daughters, Yvonne VanDewark of Texas, Brenda Ruggiero (Larry) of Erie, and Donna Murphy of New York; two sisters, Helen Dombrowski, and Yvonne Bonnell (Chester); one brother-in-law, Leonard Baranowski; nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Therese Baranowski Crosby; and one sister, Dorothy Cichetti.
Blair's family would like to thank Ben, Keith, Steve and Ross for their lifelong friendships to Blair.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Harborcreek Baptist Church, 4719 Buffalo Road, on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. David Roach. A private interment will be held at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ella Cochran Food Pantry, c/o Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837, Bartlett Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
To leave you with Blair's favorite words to everyone, "God Bless You."
