Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Blakelyn Claire Hayes


2019 - 2019
Blakelyn Claire Hayes Obituary
Blakelyn Claire Hayes, infant daughter of Bradley and Samantha (Anderson) Hayes, was born into heaven on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

Blakelyn was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Jerry Hayes.

In addition to her parents, Blakelyn is survived by her big brother, Trevor W. Hayes; her maternal grandparents, Charles "Chuck" and Deby Anderson; paternal grandmother, Sharon Hayes; maternal great-grandparents, Don and Donna Brunner; paternal great-grandmother, Jeannette Beatman; uncles, Charlie Anderson and fiancé Lena, Shaun Anderson (Megan), and Brandon Anderson (Bridgett); an aunt, Brandie Kramer (Anthony); as well as several cousins.

Services will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emma's Footprints, 11515 Lay Rd., Edinboro, PA 16412.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019
