Blanca E. Morales, age 80, of Erie, was lovingly surrounded by her family when she passed away at home, on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, on May 20, 1938, daughter of the late Alejandro Velez and Aracelia Morales.
Blanca was affiliated with the Church of God of Prophecy. She loved reading the Bible, being a homemaker, and watching Christian TV.
Blanca is survived by her husband of 40 years, Pedro Morales; her five children, Emelina Lopez (Juan), Juan Alicea (Lety), Nelson Alicea, Jesus Santana, and David Santana; one stepson, Daniel Morales (Mina); one stepdaughter, Nancy Morales; three brothers, Pepin Velez, Artemio Velez, Andres Velez (Carrie); 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday and Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m., conducted by her nephew, Rev. Alfonso Velez and Pastor Jimmy. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 27, 2019