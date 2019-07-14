|
Bonita Ann "Bonnie" Thayer Tansey, age 76, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Erie, on March 29, 1943, the daughter of Jason P. Thayer, and Betty M. Smith Thayer.
Bonnie was educated at Strong Vincent High School, graduating in 1961, Kent State University, graduating in 1965, the University of the Americas in Mexico City, and the University of California in Irvine, Calif. in Special Education.
She taught in public schools in Anaheim and Tustin, Calif. until her return to Erie in 1989. From 1989 to 2009, she taught 4th grade at Erie Day School, in her words, "A gift to love and enjoy children and families from her Erie roots." She held dear the many handwritten notes of appreciation bestowed on her through the years from students and parents.
Bonnie enjoyed giving back to the Community, volunteering for the Erie Women's Fund, the Blind Children's Center (a Delta Gamma project), the Caring Place, LEAF, the Seedling (garden) Club (serving on the board as well), the Presque Isle Lighthouse and Erie Day School.
Bonnie was a member of the Wayside Presbyterian Church, and the Erie Yacht Club. She was an ardent reader, sharing fun, information and golf with friends in the "Athletic Readers." She enjoyed painting, gardening, her grandchildren and the company of "The Beach Girls."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Tansey, Sr.; her sister-in-law, Amelia M. Thayer; and many aunts and uncles.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Eric D. Hermann of Orange, Calif., Leslie A. Harvey (Richard) of McKean, Pa., Amy E. Gallo (Jaimen) of Erie, Michael Tansey, Jr. (Angi) of Ponder, Texas, and Melissa Tansey Ormand (Steve) of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; ten grandchildren: Brandon, McKenzie, Adyn, Layne, Alyssa, Eric Michael, Ryan, Jackson, Jonas, and Evelyn; and two great-grandsons, Bryson and Parker also survive.
Bonnie is further survived by her brother, Roger P. Thayer; her niece, Amanda Zachs (Jake); and nephews Andrew P. Thayer and Bradley Thayer (Stephanie); several cousins; and her special friend, Darryl Makepeace.
As it states on her cemetery stone in Laurel Hill, "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away."
Friends may call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday, July 19th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, July 20th at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 1208 Asbury Road, Erie, PA 16505, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Keith Sundberg officiating. Private burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to LEAF Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park, 1640 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505, or to Erie Day School Scholar Program, 1372 W. 6th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019