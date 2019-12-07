|
|
Bonita "Bonnie" Fallon, age 68, passed away on Thursday morning, December 5th, 2019. Born in Erie on December 17, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ann Tucceri.
She graduated from Villa Maria High School in 1969 and went on to earn an Associate's Degree in Child Care from Villa College.
When Bonnie was younger, she would have been called a Daddy's Girl, she loved her father and enjoyed working with him in his garage, repairing cars and painting them.
She married her Junior High Sweetheart on October 16, 1976, Louis Arthur Fallon. Even after 46 years, Lou still has the biggest crush on Bonnie Tucceri. Bonnie was so proud of the home that Lou built nail by nail, for her and their family, especially the spiral staircase.
Bonnie loved her three sons fiercely and provided them unconditional love and prayers. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and a grandmother.
After graduating high school, Bonnie worked at Erie Infants Home and Hospital where she specialized in acute care of children that were born with severe disabilities. From there she continued her love for working with children at Erie Day Nursery for 10 years. She left Erie Day Nursery to become a stay at home mom for her three boys. Once her boys grew up, she resumed her passion for working with children at Penn State Early Learning Center until her retirement in 2011.
Bonnie adored her grandkids, they made her feel young again. The sunshine in her life. Playing with cars, Grandma Bonnie was the announcer that made the game come alive. Camping every summer, movie nights and game nights were something that Bonnie and her grandsons enjoyed doing on a regular basis.
Bonnie loved going on scenic rides throughout Erie County with Lou, especially in the snow, Gudgeonville Wooden Bridge being a favorite spot. Bonnie was a fabulous cook, one of her best dishes being chicken and biscuits.
All Bonnie truly cared about was that the people she loved and cared for were happy in their lives. She is now working her final job as angel above and will continue to pray for us in heaven.
Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Louis Fallon; three sons, Brian Fallon (Jodi), Joe Fallon (Lynn), and Justin Fallon (GiGi) all of Erie; two grandchildren, Colton and Blake Fallon; two sisters, Judy Tucceri and Diane Chlebus (Bill); and three nieces, Stephanie Nick, Julie Ross and Carly Chlebus.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Monday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church at 11 am. Private interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019