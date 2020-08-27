Bonita J. "Bonnie" Post went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home in Waterford, after a lengthy illness. She was born on September 19, 1938 in Union City, the daughter of Theodore Edward Moore and Janice Monroe Stanford.
Bonnie grew up in Union City and met her future husband, Edward A. Post, there on a blind date. They were married July 27, 1956. In their 64 years together, they raised three children, operated the family farm, and continued to be devoted to one another until her final breath. She will be sorely missed.
Bonnie was a member of Draketown Christian Church in Edinboro, and she loved her cats, watching the hummingbirds and cardinals, and going to garage sales.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Allen Post; and a sister, Grace Zigler.
In addition to her husband Ed, she is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Leslie and husband David of Lehigh Acres, Fla., and Susan Bisbee and husband Russell of Union City; eight granddaughters, Stephanie, Michelle, Christine, Ashley, Katie, Amanda, Sarah, and Sharon; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Robert Dean Irwin of South Carolina; and a brother-in-law, Merlin T. Post of Corry.
Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. and may attend the graveside committal service at Waterford Cemetery on Saturday at 11 a.m. Pastor Ron Kennedy will officiate.
To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.