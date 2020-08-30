1/1
Bonita R. "Bon" Himrod
Bonita R. "Bon" Himrod passed away at her home on Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020. She was born November 28, 1947 to the late William "Bill" and Mary Jane Walden Himrod.

Bonnie lived her life in the Waterford community and worked at Burns Greenhouse and Fort LeBoeuf School District until her retirement. She loved the outdoors and was active serving in the community with the Waterford Cemetery Association, as a member of the American Legion Post 285 Auxiliary, and as a charter member of the American Legion Riders.

Bonnie's faith in Jesus Christ was her foundation and was evident to those she met. She was a member of Draketown Christian Church where she served at various positions, and she was passionate about missions and was able to travel to Haiti for mission work.

Survivors include her daughter, Michell (Donnie), and her son, Travis (Marcia); two grandchildren, Danielle and Christopher Travis; her brother Bill Himrod (Cindy), sister Sandra Graham (Mark), and brother Bryon Himrod; as well as many friends, classmates, and church family.

Bon loved her Lord and Savior and now walks with Jesus. "Second star to the right - straight on til morning."

Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 3 - 7 p.m. and may attend a graveside service at Waterford Cemetery on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A private funeral will be held for the family.

Memorials may be made to Draketown Church, 12460 Draketown Road, Edinboro, PA 16412 or to the Waterford Cemetery Association. Condolences may be sent to www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
