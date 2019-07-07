Home

Bonita Rivas (Bonnie) Johnson

On July 1, 2019, Bonita (Bonnie) Rivas Johnson, age 71, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Bonita was born February 5, 1948 in Erie, Pa. to the late Vincent and Arlene (Hines) Rivas.

She graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1966. She worked at Erie Insurance Exchange for many years and continued a career in customer service through several positions including NaRe in Dallas, Texas. She married Keith Lutton Johnson on May 11, 2002 in Sumter, S.C.

Bonnie was a poet. She published three books of poetry, hosted a monthly open mic in Sumter for many years and was very active in online poetry groups. She was a member of bookcrossing.com and was active in the Love Rocks movement and Sumter Rocks. She and her husband Keith were active rescuers of cats.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Vincent, her mother Arlene and her sister Lydia Rivas. She is survived by her husband Keith, her sisters Linda Rivas Bole and Victoria Rivas, her brothers Vincent Rivas and Joseph Rivas, as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

Bonnie requests that, in lieu of flowers, people commit random acts of kindness in her memory.

Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019
