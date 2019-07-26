|
Bonnie L. Brady, age 74, of Erie, residing at Pleasant Ridge Manor, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born in Erie, on September 1, 1944, daughter of the late George and Mary Brady.
Bonnie loved watching TV and scrapbooking from movie magazines. She also enjoyed making pot holders. Bonnie enjoyed participating in the programs at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
Bonnie is survived by two brothers, Daniel Brady (Peggy) and Donald Brady (Debbie); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, Jerry, and Phillip Brady; and three sisters, Nellie Ball, Georgia Fiolek, and Marjorie Brady.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m., conducted by Rev. Dan Cass. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 26, 2019