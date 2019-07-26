Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie L. Brady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie L. Brady Obituary
Bonnie L. Brady, age 74, of Erie, residing at Pleasant Ridge Manor, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born in Erie, on September 1, 1944, daughter of the late George and Mary Brady.

Bonnie loved watching TV and scrapbooking from movie magazines. She also enjoyed making pot holders. Bonnie enjoyed participating in the programs at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

Bonnie is survived by two brothers, Daniel Brady (Peggy) and Donald Brady (Debbie); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, Jerry, and Phillip Brady; and three sisters, Nellie Ball, Georgia Fiolek, and Marjorie Brady.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m., conducted by Rev. Dan Cass. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now