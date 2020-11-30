Bonnie Newton, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born April 16, 1953 a daughter to the late Peter J. and Betty J. (Snyder) Huya. She graduated from Northwestern High School. Bonnie lived in the Albion area for most of her life. She worked for PHB Inc. Die Casting division for many years.
Her life revolved around her husband Carl Newton and her family. Bonnie was a consistent member of the Cranesville Methodist Church being known by her friends and family as a faithful women.
In addition to her parents Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Carl Newton; and a brother, Eddie Huya; neice, Amber Huya
She will be greatly missed by her family which includes, a brother, John Huya (Connie); nephew, Micheal Huya; as well as a large blended family in relation to her husband.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cranesville United Methodist Church 10017 Meadville St, Cranesville, PA 16410.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edder Funeral Home Inc.
