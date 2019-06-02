Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Presbyterian Church
5440 Washington Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Voyda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie L. Voyda


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie L. Voyda Obituary
Bonnie L. Voyda, age 66, of Erie, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born in Sharon, Pa., on November 11, 1952.

Bonnie was a 1971 graduate of Hickory Senior High School and received further credits in Accounting in Mercer. Her career was in Accounting and Bookkeeping, most recently working for Hammel - Hagmann Realtors. Bonnie loved reading and doing crafts, especially sewing and making beautiful quilts. She was a member and Elder of New Hope Presbyterian Church.

Bonnie is survived by her mother who lovingly raised her, Bessie Voyda; two brothers, Michael Voyda (Diana) and Timothy Voyda; two nieces, Tara Rupnik (Mark) and Nicole Seech (Brian); great-niece and nephew, Everly and Henry Rupnik; dear friends, Carol and Cal Morse and Elizabeth and Bill Steen; and her dog, Gus, whom she loved dearly.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her fiancé, David Zimmerman; her father, Michael Voyda; and her mother who died at childbirth, Theona Voyda.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 5440 Washington Avenue, on Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Charles McClung. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now