Bonnie L. Voyda, age 66, of Erie, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was born in Sharon, Pa., on November 11, 1952.
Bonnie was a 1971 graduate of Hickory Senior High School and received further credits in Accounting in Mercer. Her career was in Accounting and Bookkeeping, most recently working for Hammel - Hagmann Realtors. Bonnie loved reading and doing crafts, especially sewing and making beautiful quilts. She was a member and Elder of New Hope Presbyterian Church.
Bonnie is survived by her mother who lovingly raised her, Bessie Voyda; two brothers, Michael Voyda (Diana) and Timothy Voyda; two nieces, Tara Rupnik (Mark) and Nicole Seech (Brian); great-niece and nephew, Everly and Henry Rupnik; dear friends, Carol and Cal Morse and Elizabeth and Bill Steen; and her dog, Gus, whom she loved dearly.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her fiancé, David Zimmerman; her father, Michael Voyda; and her mother who died at childbirth, Theona Voyda.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 5440 Washington Avenue, on Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Charles McClung. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019