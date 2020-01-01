|
Bonnie Lee (Jorgensen) Tullio, 75, of Erie, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. She was born on November 26, 1944 in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Alan and Jeanne (Kanavy) Jorgensen.
She was a graduate of Academy High School, class of 1962, and the Orra-Jean Beauty Academy. She worked at Patricia's Beauty Salon until her marriage to David.
Bonnie was the matriarch of her family and loved spending time with them. She was a gourmet cook and also enjoyed taking care of her flowers and going shopping. Anyone who ever had the pleasure of dining in Boon's kitchen will always cherish those moments; she was always looking to expand her recipes and try new ones. She was never shy about employing her skills as an amateur food critic at restaurants.
Bonnie also took great pride in her impressive doll and antique collections. She was genuinely sweet and incredibly strong during her years of ongoing medical issues. She was fighter until the end and always maintained her sense of humor and sharp wit. She will always be loved and remembered.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law Robert and Josie Tullio, Tom and Bette Freeman and Patricia Tullio.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, David J. Tullio; children, Lisa Pianta (David), David M. Tullio (Kathryn), Chris Tullio (Lori) and Amy Viera (Michael); grandchildren, Alexa, William, Alice, Helen, David, Kathryn, Frank, Alexis, Michael, Kaitlyn, Matt, Logan, Colten and Morgan; great-grandchild, Raymond; sister, Patti Massing (Ray); good friend, Bonnie Debacker, brothers and sister-in-law Tom and Lucille Eberlein, Richard Tullio and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard, on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to attend a prayer service at the funeral home on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. George Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , , or Emmaus Soup Kitchen.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 1, 2020