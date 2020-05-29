Bonnie Louise (Stiffler) Snyder
1942 - 2020
Bonnie Louise (Stiffler) Snyder, of Cranesville, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, May 26th, at home.

Bonnie was born in Altoona, Pa., on June 15, 1942, daughter of the late Raymond and Isabelle (Snavely) Stiffler.

She married her college sweetheart, Tom, the day before her graduation. They had just celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 25th.

She was a proud 1960 graduate of South High in Willoughby, Ohio, where she was in the marching band. She graduated from Clarion State Teacher's College in 1963 with a Bachelors of Science degree in Math and Library Science. She went on to earn her Masters degree in Elementary Education from Edinboro University.

Bonnie worked in the library of Northwestern School district for 36 years, at both East and West Springfield Elementary and the Junior High School. She became a second mom to many students there. She was a member of the Lead Teacher Consortium and Middle Schools SAT team.

She was a member of Cranesville United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer. She enjoyed reading – of course, traveling (five trips to Europe and many cruises), sewing and supporting QVC, HSN and many of the tri-state casinos.

She is survived by the love of her life Tom and her children Deborah (Jim) of Erie and Kimberly (Tim) of Warren, Ohio. She leaves behind her grandchildren whom she loved dearly – Meghan Morse (Jackson) of Bradenton, Fla., Kyle Baer (girlfriend Kelsey O'Brien) of Wickliffe, Ohio, Eric Baer (girlfriend Nicole Gosule) of Ft. Myers, Fla., Lauren Sloan (boyfriend Jack Bundy) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Lindsey Sloan of Warren, Ohio. She also leaves behind her latest source of joy, great-grandson Philip (JP3). She loved her dog Haley May.

Mom saw the positive in everyone, the best of every situation and loved everyone as if they were family. If anything was to be learned, it was to be kind. We will miss her dearly.

In respect of everyone's health, the family will observe a private service. Memorials may be made to the Albion Public Library or Cranesville United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield, Pa., www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on May 29, 2020.
May 28, 2020
Prayers for Tom and family. Sorry to hear about your loss.
Fred Ball
