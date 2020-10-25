Bonnie Lynn Fluegel, age 70, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Niagara Village. She made several friends in her short time there.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on July 20, 1950. She was the daughter of the late James Fluegel and Florine Heslop Perry. Her stepfather, the late Roger Perry, proudly raised her.
Bonnie worked as a case worker at the Erie County Assistance office for several years until her retirement. She took pride in caring for others.
In the last year, she became very fond of First Alliance Church. She enjoyed attending weekly services and singing songs that praised God. She looked forward to reading her Bible daily and receiving angels from the Secret Angel Stitchers, blessing her from around the country.
Bonnie loved and valued her family time. She enjoyed playing board games, especially Monopoly, as well as card games, with her children and grandchildren. She also cherished vacations with her family. Her hobbies included watching movies, Game Show Network, playing bingo, and fishing. In fact, she proudly received an Angler Award in her younger years.
Bonnie was a woman who lived life to the fullest. She inspired many around her as she persevered through adversity. Everyone would look forward to the next Bonnie story and her caring words of wisdom. She would gladly lend her ear and offer support. She firmly believed in instilling independence and confidence in those around her. Her grandchildren knew her favorite catch phrase to be "whatever" and she provided many laughs to all of them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Roger Perry; and her son-in- law, Ben "BJ" Sulkowski III.
She is survived by her three children, Melissa Sulkowski and her husband Scott Glunt, Edward Michalczik, Jr., and Todd Michalczik; four siblings, Christine (Peter) Pallotto, Diane (Roberto) Santos, Greg Fluegel and Lonnie "Doc" Fluegel; eight grandchildren, Quintin and Julian Sulkowski, Savannah, Colton and Logan Michalczik, Connor and Delaney Glunt, and Justin Legenzoff; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 27th, at First Alliance Church.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
