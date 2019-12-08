Home

Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
Bonnie M. Zaczyk Hardy


1951 - 2019
Bonnie M. Zaczyk Hardy Obituary
Bonnie M. Zaczyk Hardy, 68 of Erie passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Western Reserve Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Erie on January 3, 1951, daughter of the late Alex and Oleta Smith Zaczyk.

Bonnie was a graduate of McDowell High School Class of 1969. She and her husband the late Michael R. Hardy were owners of the former Garden Center.

Bonnie loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting and knitting.

Besides her parents Alex and Oleta Smith Zaczyk, she was preceded in death by her husband Michael R. Hardy in 2014.

Survivors include her daughter Colleen Dixon and her husband Kevan of Chesterfield, Va., son Christopher Hardy and his wife Rene of Erie, grandchildren Ryan and Samantha Dixon and her sister-in-law Donna Hardy of State College, Pa.

No calling hours will be observed. Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter 1555 East 10th St. Erie, PA 16511-1712.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc. 2101 Ash St, is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019
