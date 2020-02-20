|
Bonnie Rae (Tangle) Atkinson, age 66, of Erie, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was at home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in Erie, October 31, 1953, daughter of the late Wilsia Mae Davis and Grover C. Tangle.
Bonnie was a 1972 graduate of Strong Vincent High School and was employed by Bayada Home Health Care as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie is preceded in death by her brothers, Lee Tangle, David A. Tangle, Grover Tangle, and Lawrence Brothers; seven sisters, Barbara Jean Tangle Williams, Donna Mae Tangle Hamilton, Jacqueline Tangle, Brenda Tangle Clayton, Lynette Tangle Hancock, Matalee Chaney and Anna Mae Chaney.
Survivors include her three children, Tara A. (Shawn) Roberts, of Erie, Pa., Charlene C. Henry (Darren Boatwright), of Youngstown, Ohio, and Kevin A. (Jennifer) Henry, of Erie, Pa.; her sisters, Maxine Fox, Geneva Brothers, Paulette Tangle, Claudette Cooley, Delores Reed and Doreen Logan, all of Erie. Additionally, Bonnie is survived by her brothers, Lee Brothers of Philadelphia, Pa., and Charles Tangle of Erie, Pa. She also leaves to cherish her in memory, 16 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Saturday, February 22nd from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
