A Special Love
"I loved you then, I love you still, I always have, I always will"
Boyd A. and Audrey A. (Vogt) Richardson, of Lake City, passed away Wednesday, August 19th and Tuesday, August 25, 2020, respectively, at St. Vincent Hospital.
Boyd was born November 25, 1934 in Erie, a son of the late Kenneth and Helen F. (Page) Richardson and Audrey was born March 11, 1938 in Erie, a daughter of the late Donald F. and Anna Margaret (Havern) Vogt.
Boyd graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1952. While a student there, he was employed at the family business, North Girard Concrete Works, which was begun by his grandfather, P.G. Richardson and continued on to his father, Kenneth Richardson. He eventually became the third generation sole owner of the business and operated it until his retirement.
Following high school, Boyd enlisted in the U. S. Army, where he served as a medic with H Company, 36th Anti-Aircraft Artillery, Missile Battalion, out of Ft. Mead, Md. He returned home to Lake City and remained there his entire life. He was a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494 and was a well-known personality for many, many years at the Lake City Fire Company's annual picnic, where he would assist every Friday night at the Main prize tent.
Audrey, graduated from Fairview High School in 1956. Following her marriage to Boyd on October 11, 1958, she assisted her husband in many aspects of operating North Girard Concrete Works. She was a long-time member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where she participated on the Auxiliary and the funeral luncheon committees for many years.
Boyd and Audrey's love story began while Audrey was still in high school. Audrey would frequent Girard at the Main Street diner or the Denman Theatre, where she met Boyd. Boyd was a quiet romantic and Audrey quickly fell in love. For every special occasion, Boyd would give Audrey flowers or jewelry and a card always signed, All My Love Forever and Always. During his enlistment, Boyd wrote Audrey a letter every day. Audrey cherished these letters, as each was saved and just recently found in the attic by her daughters. They have been married for 61+ years and have remained living in the house they built together.
Boyd enjoyed watching Nascar every Sunday and deer hunting with his friends, the McDonald brothers, who came to be like family. One of Boyd's proudest accomplishments was being able to give each of his daughters a plot of the family land and helped in building each of their homes. From clearing the land and digging the basement himself, to assisting with the construction of each home, he could operate anything with a motor. He was a hard-working man with a great work ethic. He could also calculate things in his head faster than you could put them in a calculator. His sharp mind allowed him to share stories and remember faces, whether decades old or recent memories.
Audrey enjoyed gardening, both flowers and vegetables. Her proud harvest was shared by everyone, family and friends. She also loved to bake, always making several varieties of cookies for holidays, parties, weddings, or any special event, and was well-known for her delicious nut rolls. She was a full-time homemaker, putting her family above everything else. She was the one you would go to if you needed something hemmed or a stain removed from your favorite shirt. There was nothing she wouldn't do if you asked her. For as long as her kids can remember, Audrey was known to cook a feast for the entire family every Sunday, with enough for everyone to take home leftovers. She was the glue that held everyone together. Audrey kept in touch with many close and distant relatives as well as friends, on a regular basis.
Together they followed any Girard sports their grandchildren participated in, especially the boys and girls basketball programs. They faithfully never missed a game, home or away, and were usually the first ones in the bleachers. They were the original initiators of decorating the town in red and gold for playoffs, showing off their Jacket pride. Audrey spent many enjoyable hours painting personalized yard signs and making boards with each players' last name to line the telephone poles on Rice Avenue. You would see them with their ladder and staple gun decorating the town, no matter the weather. This is a tradition that continues to this day. Together, they also enjoyed traveling with their friends in their motor home and going to any casino to take their chance at gambling. They were country music lovers and enjoyed going to many concerts and county fairs.
Boyd and Audrey embraced family and friends. No matter your connection, you always felt welcome in their presence. They always said the secret to their successful and happy marriage was ""giving and taking"" and ""doing things together,"" which was shown even in their last days.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Vincent Hospital for the devoted and compassionate care provided to their parents.
In addition to their parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her brother Donald R. Vogt and sister Donna (Vogt) Cowley. Boyd and Audrey were also preceded in death by son-in-law, Ralph F. DiFucci.
Together they are survived by their three daughters: Linda DiFucci, Sharon DeSantis and Lori (Jeffrey) DiFucci, all of Lake City, Pa., and eight grandchildren: Emily (Joseph) Knorr, Ashley (Travis) Schaaf, Anthony (Morgan) DiFucci (all Girard, Pa.), Amanda (Kevin) Mann (Bradenton, Fla.), Adam (Michelle) DeSantis (Palmetto, Fla.), Carlee (SFC Kyle, U.S. Army) Koeth (Ft. Polk, La.), Marc (Cassie) DiFucci (Girard, Pa.), and Leslee DiFucci (fiancé Carl Lewis, Jr.) (Lake City, Pa.). Additionally, Boyd and Audrey's family has grown to include eleven great-grandchildren (with another on the way).
The family is heartbroken that at this time they cannot celebrate their parents' lives with the family and community that they so loved. Funeral arrangements will be held privately by the Richardson family and are under the direction of the Edder Funeral Home, Inc., Girard.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Lake City Fire Company, 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City, PA 16423, St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church, 110 Olin Ave., Girard, PA 16417, or the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East Tenth St., Erie, PA 16511.
To send condolences go to edderfuneralhome.com.