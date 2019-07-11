|
Bradley A. Fuller, 50, of Cranesville and Arizona, passed away suddenly due to natural causes on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
He was born August 27, 1968 in Erie, a son of Edwin Fuller of Arizona and the late Barbara (Everett) Fuller.
Brad was always the life of the party and fun to be around. He enjoyed playing corn hole, hanging out with his friends and having a good time. He liked to travel and visit new places. Brad always had a smile while he enjoyed life to its fullest, and he loved spending time with his daughter and having summertime fun with his granddaughter Cali.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Addlie Dhiel, and his stepmom, Mary Lou Fuller.
Brad is survived by his father, Edwin Fuller, girlfriend Donna Cole, daughter Kaylee Fuller, granddaughter Cali Hume, two sisters, Melanie Fuller and Dawn Lane and her husband, Clarence, two brothers, Jeff Fuller and his wife, Sonya, Derrick Fuller and his wife, Stephanie, stepdad George Fuller, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 26112 North Hickernell Road, Springboro, at 1:00 p.m. Please bring a dish to share. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion is handling the funeral arrangements. To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
