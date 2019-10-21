|
Bradley J. Schlecht, age 36, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, December 23, 1982. He is the son of Wendy (Thayer) Schlecht Kern and the late Thomas M. Schlecht.
Brad graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, in Beckley, West Virginia and served in the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He graduated in 2019 from Edinboro University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He is a member of the NRA and of Christ United Methodist Church. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a warm heart. He loved camping and the mountains of West Virginia and spending time with his family.
He is the much-loved son of Wendy Schlecht Kern and Greg Kern. He is survived by his love, Shannon Plyler and children, Wyatt, Ayden, Kylie, and dog, Boo. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Schlecht, (Katie), and his sister, Stephanie Schlecht Saxton (Travis.) He is further survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Thomas, Bella, Elijah and Mason Schlecht, Landen and Lilly Saxton and many aunts, uncles and extended family.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m., and may attend a funeral service there, Wednesday at 10 a.m., with Pastor Bill Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, with military honors.
Memorials are suggested to ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
