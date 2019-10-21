Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Schlecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley J. Schlecht


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradley J. Schlecht Obituary
Bradley J. Schlecht, age 36, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, December 23, 1982. He is the son of Wendy (Thayer) Schlecht Kern and the late Thomas M. Schlecht.

Brad graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, in Beckley, West Virginia and served in the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He graduated in 2019 from Edinboro University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He is a member of the NRA and of Christ United Methodist Church. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a warm heart. He loved camping and the mountains of West Virginia and spending time with his family.

He is the much-loved son of Wendy Schlecht Kern and Greg Kern. He is survived by his love, Shannon Plyler and children, Wyatt, Ayden, Kylie, and dog, Boo. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Schlecht, (Katie), and his sister, Stephanie Schlecht Saxton (Travis.) He is further survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Thomas, Bella, Elijah and Mason Schlecht, Landen and Lilly Saxton and many aunts, uncles and extended family.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m., and may attend a funeral service there, Wednesday at 10 a.m., with Pastor Bill Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, with military honors.

Memorials are suggested to ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now