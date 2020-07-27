1/1
Bradley Joseph Nip MacDonald
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brad was born November 11th, 1961. He lost his battle with cancer peacefully, with his brother Bob by his side, on July 22nd, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Erie, Pa., Brad is survived by his loving mother, Myrtle MacDonald, his brother Robert and his wife Kitoko, his sisters, Michelle Donovan and Brenda MacDonald.

Brad was also survived by Michelle's daughters, Chrissie, Victoria, and her children, Hannah, Tyler and Baby Boy Chondy.

He is also survived by his first cousins, Bill and Scott (Denise) MacDonald, their sister, Colleen Patsy, Bill Weist, Richey, Andy, Peggy, Becky, Linda and David.

He was genuine and had so many friends too numerous to mention, but all loved by Brad.

Nip's favorite place on earth was Chautauqua Park where he spent many an evening throughout his life. sharing good times with any and everyone.

A Memorial Service will take place at his beloved park and all are encouraged to attend.

Rest in peace, little brother, and we'll see you again in Heaven.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved