Brad was born November 11th, 1961. He lost his battle with cancer peacefully, with his brother Bob by his side, on July 22nd, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Erie, Pa., Brad is survived by his loving mother, Myrtle MacDonald, his brother Robert and his wife Kitoko, his sisters, Michelle Donovan and Brenda MacDonald.
Brad was also survived by Michelle's daughters, Chrissie, Victoria, and her children, Hannah, Tyler and Baby Boy Chondy.
He is also survived by his first cousins, Bill and Scott (Denise) MacDonald, their sister, Colleen Patsy, Bill Weist, Richey, Andy, Peggy, Becky, Linda and David.
He was genuine and had so many friends too numerous to mention, but all loved by Brad.
Nip's favorite place on earth was Chautauqua Park where he spent many an evening throughout his life. sharing good times with any and everyone.
A Memorial Service will take place at his beloved park and all are encouraged to attend.
Rest in peace, little brother, and we'll see you again in Heaven.
