Bradley R. Madara, age 64, of Erie, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on March 23, 1956, in Erie, one of eleven children of the late William and Antoinette Potthoff Madara.
Brad graduated from McDowell High School in 1974. He was a crane operator for 46 years at Erie Forge & Steel. He was well respected for his work ethic and a true leader for the company.
He was a member at St. Julia Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and natural beauty which inspired Sunday drives to the country or the peninsula with his wife Nancy. He was hardworking and principled yet had a keen sense of humor and wit. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Michelle Madara.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Nancy L. Guagliardi Madara, children Jason Carey (Shannon) of Tampa, Florida, Nicholas Madara (Kim) of Wendell, North Carolina and Nicole Madara of Erie, and grandchildren Jacob and Julian Jaeger, Christian Prozan, Kaya and Ian Carey, and Ryan and Dallas Madara. He is further survived by his siblings William Madara and his wife Beth, Gary Madara and his wife Linda, Bruce Madara and his companion Nick, Brian Madara and his wife Pam, Maureen Taylor and her husband James Jr., Tom Madara and his wife Nancy, Colleen Madara, Lynell Madara, and Bob Madara, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Tuesday, August 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and are invited to attend the funeral mass at St. Jude Church, 2801 W. 6th St., at 1 p.m. on Tuesday as well. A live-stream of the service can be viewed at http://www.stjudeapos.org/
. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. CDC Guidelines will be observed.
Memorials may be made to St. Julia Roman Catholic Church, 638 Roslyn Ave., Erie, PA 16505.
