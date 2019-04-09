|
Bradley R. Zimmerman, 65, of Harborcreek, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
He was born on in Erie, on May 20, 1953, son of the late Leon R. and Gladys Hoffman Zimmerman.
Brad was a 1971 alum of East High School, and in 1974, graduated from Vail Technical Institute in Blairsville, Pa., as a certified auto mechanic and auto body repair technician. He worked at Hallman Chevrolet in his early career, and then sold auto repair tools and equipment as an independent Cornwell Tools dealer for the past 35 years. Brad was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, home landscaping, and especially enjoyed time spent at his beloved hunting camp with family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Michael Sider.
Brad is survived by his beloved wife, Sharron; daughters, Rebecca (Michael) Smith, and Katrina (Bryan) Barnhart, both of Erie; stepsons, Thomas Sider of Pittsburgh, and Joseph Sider of Merrimack, N.H.; and was happily "Papa Z" to grandchildren, Christian, Brian, Ashlyn, Si, Mackenzie and Brenna. Brad is further survived by his brothers, Douglas Zimmerman (Margie Wallace) of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Duane Zimmerman of Erie; a nephew and several nieces; and many dear friends.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, Erie, on Thursday, April 11th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 13th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 662 Silliman Ave., Lawrence Park, Pa., with the Rev. Shawn Clerkin officiating. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 9, 2019