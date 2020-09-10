1/1
Bradley Richard Fisk
Bradley Richard Fisk, 73, of Union City, passed away, from this earth to heaven, on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie. He was born on April 14, 1947, a son of Richard Anderson Fisk and Margery Ann King Fisk.

He married the love of his life and best friend, Connie Ewing Fisk. She preceded him in death on December 15, 2014.

He was a graduate of Union City High School, served his country with the United States Marine Corps, his community with the Union City Fire Department, and was a member of the Union City Presbyterian Church.

Brad was employed with General Electric where he retired from as a locomotive tester. When he wasn't working he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and his hanging out with his cat, Diamond.

He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Fisk of Union City and Trevor Fisk of Erie; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four siblings, Judith Phelps and her husband Howard of Union City, Janele Shontz and her husband Lowell of Braden, Pa., Kenneth Fisk and his wife Kathy of Erie, and William Fisk and his wife Debbie of Titusville; many nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Troy and Cindy Conley.

In addition to his loving wife, Connie, he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Fisk; and a sister, Janet LeSuer and her husband Neil.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Monday, September 14th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Union City Presbyterian Church, 37 West High Street, Union City. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Rob Willert, officiating.

Private burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Brad's memory to the Union City Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Second Ave., Union City, PA 16438.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Brad's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
