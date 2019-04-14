|
Brandon Bagley, age 16, of Millcreek Township, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 12, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, July 26, 2002 the son of Dane and Kirsten (D'Amico) Bagley.
Brandon was an 11th grade student at Elizabeth Lee Black School, and a member of St. Joseph/ Bread of Life Community Church. He was a "Summer Person" who enjoyed all outdoor activities including going to the zoo, baseball games and amusement parks. Brandon was a kind-hearted soul and loving son. He approached life with curiosity, zest and a concern for others. He hated to wear shoes and preferred the feel of grass on his bare feet. The feel of summer sunshine on his face was his joy. He loved to swim, dance, watch cartoons, family videos and look at photographs. Most of all he loved to listen to people and make them laugh. He reminded us all, by example, not to take life too seriously and to appreciate the little moments.
Besides his parents, he is survived by two sisters; Michaela and Alexandra Bagley of Erie, his paternal grandparents; Dale Bagley of Iron Mountain, Mi., and Bonnie Rochon of Milwaukee, Wi., his maternal grandparents; John and Sheryl D'Amico of Erie. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and are invited to attend the funeral mass Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph/ Bread of Life Community Church, 147 W. 24th St. Burial will be private at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneral homes.com.
