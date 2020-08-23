1/1
Brandon Buck Michael Mosco
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon "Buck" Michael Mosco, age 29, went home to be with the Lord on August 20th, 2020. He was born on July 23rd, 1991.

Brandon loved his children and family dearly. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing and kayaking. He was an avid rugby and flag football player, and also enjoyed working out. Brandon was skilled in many trades; he could do anything he set his mind to.

Brandon was preceded in death by his brother Carlos Cruz-Burgos; nephew baby Jamie Thomas Jr.; paternal grandparents Mary Ann Strange and Lenville Strange Sr; maternal grandparents Donna Mosco Franks and Joseph Mosco Sr; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Brandon is survived by his parents Christine Mosco and Lenville Strange Jr. and "Pops" (Carlos); children Leah, Brandon Jr., Avrianna, and Brycen; girlfriend Gianna Marzullo; siblings Marcial, Orlando, Lenny, Amber, and Donna; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Brandon was greatly loved by all and will be sorely missed.

Friends are invited to call on the family on the front lawn of Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., on Wednesday, August 26th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematoryInc. According to CDC guidelines, masks will be required. Burial will follow at the LeBoeuf Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Service
03:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Wintergreen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved