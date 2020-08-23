Brandon "Buck" Michael Mosco, age 29, went home to be with the Lord on August 20th, 2020. He was born on July 23rd, 1991.
Brandon loved his children and family dearly. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing and kayaking. He was an avid rugby and flag football player, and also enjoyed working out. Brandon was skilled in many trades; he could do anything he set his mind to.
Brandon was preceded in death by his brother Carlos Cruz-Burgos; nephew baby Jamie Thomas Jr.; paternal grandparents Mary Ann Strange and Lenville Strange Sr; maternal grandparents Donna Mosco Franks and Joseph Mosco Sr; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brandon is survived by his parents Christine Mosco and Lenville Strange Jr. and "Pops" (Carlos); children Leah, Brandon Jr., Avrianna, and Brycen; girlfriend Gianna Marzullo; siblings Marcial, Orlando, Lenny, Amber, and Donna; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Brandon was greatly loved by all and will be sorely missed.
Friends are invited to call on the family on the front lawn of Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., on Wednesday, August 26th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematoryInc
. According to CDC guidelines, masks will be required. Burial will follow at the LeBoeuf Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
