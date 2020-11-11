1/1
Brandon Charles Lander
1984 - 2020
Brandon Charles Lander, age 36, of Greene Township, left this earth to join the Lord on November 7, 2020.

Born at Hamot Hospital in Erie, on September 5, 1984, he was the son of Charles and Diana (Boll) Lander.

Brandon enjoyed hunting, football, music, and dancing. He loved spending time with family, friends, and gatherings at the pond. Brandon graduated from Seneca High School in 2003, and played many sports. He enjoyed sharing his love for the Lord with many. He was gifted and skilled at welding, drywall, roofing, and haircuts. He was employed at Modular Engineering.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Isabella, Elizabeth, and Xavior Lander; siblings, Brittany Lander, Blake Lander, and Matthew Ennis; his grandmother, Joanne Lander Dill, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Steven Lander, and Edward Emil and Rose Jenny (Mancuso) Boll.

A Celebration of Brandon's Life will be held at Lander's Pond, 8961 Kuhl Rd., Erie, PA 16510, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19, CDC guidelines will be followed.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Lander's Pond
Funeral services provided by
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
(814) 616-4022
