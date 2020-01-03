|
Retired City Controller & School Director in The City of Erie
The Gates of Heaven opened on January 1, 2020 to welcome a new Angel.
Brenda (Salzello) Pundt, age 79, passed peacefully, surrounded by family. Brenda was born on April 24, 1940 to the late Anna Lisa (Sabetti) and Andrew Salzello, in Erie, Pa.
She was married to the late Richard L. Pundt. She was a graduate of Academy High School, class of 1957, and Leadership Erie. Brenda worked at Sears Department Store in her younger years. She worked for many years as a chief accountant for McCarty Printing. She served as an Erie City School Director for over a decade and later as Erie City Controller for 12 years. She received many honors over the years but two hold a special place in her heart, "Democratic Woman of the Year" and "City Controller of the Year" by the Pennsylvania Controllers Association.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, LeeAnn Twidle and her son, Mathew Pundt and his wife Darlene. She was also the very proud grandmother of Katie Twidle, Ron Shirley, Jason Pundt and Adam Pundt. She was their "Grambo," as they knew as a strong, loving and resilient lady. She is also survived by two very loving sisters, Andrea (Timothy) Hardner and Geri (David) Stafford and their families. Brenda is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Family and friends meant the world to her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Brenda was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Paul Twidle, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Friday from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m., and may attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at Our Lady of Peace, 2401 West 38th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Foundation for Erie Public Schools, 148 West 21st Street, Erie, PA 16502. Brenda always believed that the students of Erie were our strongest asset. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 3, 2020