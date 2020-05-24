|
Brenda Ann Williams, age 63, of Lawrence Park Township, passed away peacefully, at home, with her family and friends by her side, following a short but brave battle with cancer, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Erie, on March 11, 1957, daughter of the late Glenn H., Sr. and Dolores M. (Thompson) Williams.
Brenda was previously employed by Twinbrook Medical Center and the Harborcreek Walmart. She was an entrepreneur having owned and operated her own cleaning company, Summer Breeze. Brenda enjoyed gardening and searching for beach glass. Above all else, she treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn H. Williams, Jr.
Survivors include her partner, Charles L. Keller, Sr.; three children: Ronald Tregaskis, Marie Burns (Todd) and Charles Keller II (Anne); four sisters: Linda Mason (Tom), Lenore Fusco (Gary), Barbara Wright (Skip) and Dawn Hinspeter (Norm); two brothers: David Williams (Cathy) and Kevin Williams (Amy); a sister-in-law, Liz Williams; three grandchildren: Cullen, Thomas and Jacob; and many nieces and nephews.
A private celebration to honor the life and legacy of Brenda will be held at the convenience of the family. Following a graveside committal service to be conducted by the Rev. Jean Kuebler, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, Brenda will be laid to rest next to her parents, Glenn, Sr. and Dolores, at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020