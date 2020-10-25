Brenda Lori McCracken Cleary, 58 of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
She was born on October 25, 1961 in Tampa, Fla., daughter of late Robert Williams and Aldine Hecker.
Lori attended Harborcreek High School in Harborcreek, Pa. She graduated from Toni & Guy Hair Dressing School in Erie, Pa.
Lori was an accomplished hair and makeup artist of over 40 years; her work ranged from magazine editorials to the NBA playoffs. She had contagious energy and love for her family, friends, and all animals. Lori passed her sense of humor, appreciation of food, and love of animals to both of her children.
Survivors include two daughters, Seanne Calvaresi (Paul) and Lane Cleary, two sisters, Cheryl (Martin) Samikian of Brandon, Fla., and Darlene Keberle of Erie, Pa., two brothers, Dennis McCracken of Sebastian, Fla., and Randy McCracken (Sharon) of Erie, Pa., as well as two grandchildren, Augustus and Fiona.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
