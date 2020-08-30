On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Brian Eugene Hunter, age 62, of North East Township, lost his five-year battle with cancer; he was surrounded by his family. Brian was born in Erie, on March 26, 1958, son of the late William L. and Marion F. (Keller) Hunter.
In addition to his parents, Brian was also preceded in death by his two brothers, William and Robert Hunter.
Brian is survived by his wife, Roberta, whom he married on October 12, 1991. He was the proud father of Alex Hunter (Emilee Baran) of Cranberry Township, Pa. and Rebecca Hunter of North East. Also surviving Brian is his twin sister, Bridget Hunter-Williams (Dan) of Tampa, Fla and sister, Maureen Hunter Cooney (John) of Orland Park, Ill.
Brian attended St. James Grade School and graduated from the former Technical Memorial High School in 1976. He retired from General Electric in 2018 after 40 years of service. An avid Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame fan, he enjoyed all sports, but was particularly fond of football, bowling and golf. Brian also loved to jump on his motorcycle for a relaxing ride in the country, or simply mowing the backyard on his lawn tractor.
Brian was a devoted husband and father, a true family man. He cherished spending time with his children and participating in their activities. He was grateful that he had the opportunity to raise them and to transition from being their Dad to being their friend. He often told Roberta, "We might not be rich with money, but we are rich in love."
The family would like to thank everyone who has prayed for and offered support to them over the past five years. Special thanks goes to: Rev. Keith McGarvey and his wife Linda (Harborcreek), Fr. Thomas Brooks (North East), Dr. John Reilly, M.D. (Erie), Dr. Alan Harzman, M.D. (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio), Dr. Jan Rothman, M.D. and his nurse, Nikole D. (UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Erie), Dr. Charles Hewett, D.C. (Erie), Dr. Joseph Leone III, D.O. and his nurses, Rita Q. and Nicole W. (Interim HealthCare Hospice, Erie) and his pharmacists at CVS (Erie), Julie W. and Chris S.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. Further visitation will be held there on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 10:30 a.m. by the Rev. Keith T. McGarvey, Pastor of South Harborcreek United Methodist Church. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity of one's choice
.