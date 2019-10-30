|
Brian Geoffrey Potter, infant son of Brian Potter and Emily Brandon of Cranesville, passed away at birth, on Friday, October 25, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Kenneth and Lorraine Brandon; and his paternal great-grandparents, May Kibler and Edward and Lenore Potter Jr.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by maternal great-grandparents, Butch Klimek (Joyce); paternal great-grandfather, Charles Kibler; maternal grandparents, Kenneth Brandon (Carol); paternal grandparents, Edward Potter III (Shelly); paternal grandparents, Bonnie Hume (Doug); his brothers, Aiden and Mason Soden; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held privately by the family, under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Girard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmas Footprints, 412 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2019