Brian J. Biletnikoff, 35, of Greene Township, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, following a brief illness. He was born in Erie on March 19, 1985, a son of Cecilia "Cece" Hull Biletnikoff and the late Ronald Biletnikoff.
Brian graduated from Seneca High School and went on to graduate from Erie Institute of Technology. Brian was born an uncle and continued to be the fun, young uncle to his many nieces and nephews who went on to follow him in attending Saint Boniface School. Brian was bright and talented, able to repair any broken tool, machine or toy that he set his mind to. His favorite hobby was building Lego masterpieces with his son Leeland.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Biletnikoff, and his niece, Mallory.
In addition to his mother, survivors include two sons, Leeland and Shane Biletnikoff; three brothers, Ron Biletnikoff Jr., Randy Biletnikoff (Karrie) and Greg Biletnikoff, all of Greene Township; two sisters, Joni Gross (Ken) and Janet Palmer (Terry), all of Greene Township; a special aunt, Ruth Stiles (Louis) of Greene Township; special friends, Jennifer Bisbee and Joeni Demchak; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 10 a.m. Burial will be private in Mount of Olives Cemetery. All current Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
.