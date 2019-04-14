|
|
On Wednesday. March 27, 2019, Brian J. Niebauer, a loving husband, father of three children and grandfather of six, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57.
Brian was born in Fairview, Pennsylvania to Herman and Jane Niebauer.
He attended Salem County Community College and Glassboro State College where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Construction Management. He successfully built and managed his own company, Bauer Custom Homes and Renovations, for thirty years. For the last four years, he worked as superintendent for Domus Construction Company.
Other than his family, his joys in life where fishing, hunting, golf, volleyball and a glass of Southern Comfort on the rocks while sitting on his deck with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Herman and mother Jane.
He is survived by his wife Linda and their three children Brian J. Jr. (Vitaliya), Sean M. (Kristen), Jennifer E., six grandchildren, Hope, Ellie, Nicholas, Ryan, Joshua and Evelyn, seven siblings, Daniel (Janice), Genevieve (William), Catherine (Kevin), Mark (Ann), Arthur (Coyote), Phillip (Jeannie) and Colleen (Butch) and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Oratory, 917 N. Madison Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801. Friends and family were able to visit prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are being accepted at Ministry of Caring, 115 East 15th Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019